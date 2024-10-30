Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Pakistan, Russia to enhance cooperation in Maritime security and Naval technology

Web Desk
7:49 PM | October 30, 2024
National

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to expand their collaboration in maritime security and naval technology, following discussions between Pakistan’s Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The leaders exchanged views on shared professional interests, the regional maritime security landscape, and areas for deeper naval cooperation, including joint training, warship visits, and future joint exercises.

Admiral Ashraf emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to a strong, long-term partnership with Russia, while Fomin commended the Pakistan Navy’s dedication to ensuring maritime security in the region.

