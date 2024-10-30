Pakistan, Russia vow to bolster defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the meeting addressed the regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including the enhancement of bilateral defense and security cooperation.

COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening traditional defense ties with Russia, while both sides affirmed their dedication to bolstering collaboration in various security and defence domains. Colonel General Fomin commended the Pakistan Army’s achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism.

Pakistan, Russia have wide potential of cooperation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Russia have wide potential of cooperation in different fields, which can be exploited to achieve targets of development for benefit of the peoples.

He was talking to Speaker of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matvienko in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the recent visits by the Russian leadership are a positive sign for strengthening bilateral relations.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that Pakistan-Russia Joint Commission meeting to be held in December will prove to be an important opportunity to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited him to visit Pakistan soon.

The two sides discussed strengthening of banking channels for promotion of trade and investment as well as the creation of a comprehensive road map for economy, trade and investment between Pakistan and Russia.