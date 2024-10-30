PCB chairman reviews renovation progress at National Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing construction work in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in Pakistan from February to March.

However, India's participation remains uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaits government clearance to travel to Pakistan.

During his visit, Naqvi closely examined the stadium's renovation efforts, emphasizing the need to enhance the fan experience. He directed the team to reposition the electronic score screen to provide spectators with an uninterrupted view of the matches.

Additionally, Naqvi instructed that the parking area be moved closer to the stadium for added convenience.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) briefed Naqvi on the renovation progress, with Adviser Aamir Mir and National Stadium Manager Arshad Khan also present. Naqvi urged the FWO to expedite the upgrades with continuous efforts to ensure timely completion for the tournament.