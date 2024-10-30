Wednesday, October 30, 2024
PFF NC Chief Haroon Malik to attend AFC Presidents’ & Secretaries’ Conference today

Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
LAHORE  -  Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), Haroon Malik, will attend the AFC Member Associations (MAs) & Regional Associations (RAs) Presidents’ and General Secretaries’ Conference 2024 today (Wednesday). The event will take place from October 30 to November 1, 2024, in Seoul, Korea Republic.

Organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and hosted by the Korean Football Association, the Conference, under the theme ‘Building and Leading Great Organisations’, will bring together key stakeholders in the world of Asian football. The event will feature notable speakers including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, as well as prominent representatives from UEFA and OFC.

The Conference will serve as a platform for leaders of the Asian football community to exchange insights and best practices, particularly in areas related to professionalism and governance.

A key highlight of the event will be a panel discussion on the final day, where participants, including NC Chair Haroon Malik, will share their experiences and strategies for driving positive change in football management across Asia.

