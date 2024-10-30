PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince strengthen economic ties at Future Investment Initiative

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a productive meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Riyadh on Wednesday. During the meeting, he expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s financial cooperation with Pakistan.
Speaking alongside Saudi Investment Minister Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor to the Royal Diwan, Sharif emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are on a shared path to development.
Sharif praised the Future Investment Initiative as a visionary platform and committed to providing skilled Pakistani manpower to meet Saudi Arabia’s needs. Al-Falih echoed this commitment, calling Saudi Arabia a “second home” to millions of Pakistanis and celebrating the deepening economic partnership between the two nations.
Investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has reached $2.8 billion, with five out of 27 agreements already implemented, signaling significant progress in bilateral cooperation.