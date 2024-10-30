PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince strengthen economic ties at Future Investment Initiative

announced a productive meeting with in Riyadh on Wednesday. During the meeting, he expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s financial cooperation with Pakistan.

Speaking alongside Saudi Investment Minister Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor to the Royal Diwan, Sharif emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are on a shared path to development.

Sharif praised the Future Investment Initiative as a visionary platform and committed to providing skilled Pakistani manpower to meet Saudi Arabia’s needs. Al-Falih echoed this commitment, calling Saudi Arabia a “second home” to millions of Pakistanis and celebrating the deepening economic partnership between the two nations.

Investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has reached $2.8 billion, with five out of 27 agreements already implemented, signaling significant progress in bilateral cooperation.