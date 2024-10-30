Wednesday, October 30, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha to bolster Pakistan-Qatar relations
Web Desk
7:46 PM | October 30, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Wednesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Greeted by Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and other diplomatic officials, the Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Mohammad Aurangzeb.

Sharif expressed enthusiasm for the visit on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting plans for discussions with Qatari leadership aimed at deepening “brotherly relations” between Pakistan and Qatar. During the visit, he will meet with Qatar’s emir and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to explore expanded cooperation in trade and investment.

In addition, Sharif will engage with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) to explore potential investment opportunities in Pakistan. He is also set to inaugurate the cultural exhibition Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to Present on October 31, showcasing Pakistan’s rich heritage and strengthening cultural ties between the nations.

