Police arrest 2 suspects of attacking school van in Jhelum

Gujar khan - Mangla Cantt police of Jhelum district have apprehended two suspects in connection with an attack on a school van that occurred on Monday. A case has been registered following a complaint filed by Ayaz Khan, a school van driver. He informed the police that while en route to drop off approximately eight school children in Khana Boki village during the afternoon, a car obstructed their path. Men identified as Sheran Khan, Arslan Khan, and Mirza Ikran then exited the vehicle.

The complainant reported that Sheran was armed with a Kalashnikov and fired at his van, yet the students astonishingly emerged unscathed. The suspects reportedly fled the scene after students began to cry. He told police that the motive behind the attack was rooted in personal enmity stemming from a land dispute.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mangla Police Station, Mr. Asad Abubakar, confirmed to The Nation that two of the three nominated suspects had been apprehended. The individuals identified as Arslan and Ikram have been remanded into police custody for a period of three days. He stated that one bullet struck the vehicle, while additional shots were discharged into the air.

He also noted that the case has been registered under sections 324, 506ii, 341, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Mr. Abubakar confirmed that authorities have also taken the attacked school van into custody.

District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, stated that the police are thoroughly investigating the case from all possible angles. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against those who jeopardise the lives of innocent children.