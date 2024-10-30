Polio Crisis

The most distressing sight is witnessing children suffer from preventable conditions like polio. This year alone, Pakistan has recorded 28 cases of wild poliovirus, four times higher than last year’s total of six. The most recent cases have emerged from the Zhob district in Balochistan and the Tank district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan remains one of only two countries where polio is still endemic, with cases rising due to parental refusal to vaccinate, fuelled by misinformation.

Anti-vaccine propaganda poses a significant barrier, with thousands of parents refusing to vaccinate their children. This issue has escalated in recent years, highlighting potential mismanagement of public health priorities. Despite efforts to combat polio, including support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, there is a pressing need to change attitudes and ensure that every child receives essential vaccinations.

To alter mindsets, parents should be educated about vaccines from birth, and religious leaders and schools should advocate for vaccination. While current initiatives, such as door-to-door campaigns, are commendable, more comprehensive actions are necessary to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD ASLAM KHALTI,

Sindh.