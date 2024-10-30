PTI leadership concerned over Aleema Khan’s involvement in party affairs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders have reportedly expressed discontent over Aleema Khan’s involvement in party matters.

Sources reveal that concerns were raised directly with PTI founder Imran Khan about Aleema’s perceived interference, particularly her public criticism of party leadership, which some leaders feel lacks full context.

PTI insiders allege that Aleema’s visits to Imran Khan in jail have contributed to misunderstandings within the party. A senior PTI leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also raised issues about certain individuals Aleema has been in contact with, further fueling unease.

In response, Imran Khan has reportedly urged party leaders to disregard Aleema’s remarks, as her main focus remains on securing his release rather than engaging in party politics.

Recently, Aleema Khan and her sister Uzma Khan, detained during a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, were granted post-arrest bail by an anti-terrorism court. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain approved their bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000 each after hearing arguments from both sides.