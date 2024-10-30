PTI senator Sania Nishtar resigns from Senate seat

PTI Senator Sania Nishtar has officially resigned from her seat in the Senate, sources report.

Nishtar, who previously served as a special assistant to the prime minister in the PTI-led government, submitted her resignation to the Senate Secretariat following her appointment as CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an international organization based in Geneva.

Elected to the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021, Nishtar is a physician and a prominent advocate for poverty alleviation. She previously held the position of Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety with federal ministerial status, overseeing the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ehsaas Programme.

Sania Nishtar also served in Pakistan’s 2013 interim federal cabinet, where she managed public health, education, and science initiatives.



