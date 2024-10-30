Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam lays foundation of nationwide Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

Web Desk
7:51 PM | October 30, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz laid the foundation stone of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital on Wednesday, fulfilling a longstanding vision to provide accessible cancer care across Pakistan.

She emphasized that the facility, set to open its first phase by October 2025, will treat patients from all over the country without turning anyone away.

Highlighting the hospital’s national reach, Maryam Nawaz affirmed Punjab’s commitment to extending resources beyond provincial borders, reducing the financial burden of cancer treatment and diagnostics. Addressing the hospital's name, she noted the tribute to Nawaz Sharif’s contributions as a three-time prime minister.

The Chief Minister urged rapid progress on the three-year project, emphasizing transparency and efficiency, and assured that the hospital would be equipped with modern technology for comprehensive cancer care. She also announced the revival of free medical services in government hospitals, urging doctors abroad to return, promising equal professional opportunities within Pakistan.

