Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Punjab imposes 'Green Lockdown' in Lahore

Web Desk
7:54 PM | October 30, 2024
Regional, Lahore

In a decisive move to combat extreme smog levels, the Punjab Environmental Department has enforced a "Green Lockdown" in Lahore.

Following a spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) to a hazardous 708, authorities have designated several areas, including Davis Road, Egerton Road, and parts of Shimla Hill, as smog hotspots.

Restrictions include a complete ban on construction activities, prohibition of commercial generator use, restrictions on Chingchi rickshaws, and a halt to open barbecues after 8 pm in affected zones, aimed at reducing pollution levels and protecting public health.

