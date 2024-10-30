Punjab seeks to leverage Swedish expertise in environmental protection

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that Punjab wanted to benefit from the Swedish experience of environmental protection besides developing mutual cooperation in different fields.

In a meeting with Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde, the chief minister highlighted the measures taken by the Punjab government to combat environmental pollution. She expressed her government’s desire to learn from Swedish expertise to overcome the issue of pollution. Talking about investment opportunities in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz said that Swedish investors were welcome to invest in Punjab without any fear of risk. “There is a favorable environment for investment in Punjab,” the CM told the Swedish envoy. They also discussed possible avenues of developing mutual relations in the fields of education, health, IT, agriculture, trade and environment. She added,”There is a special focus on agriculture and supporting the farmers.”

The Swedish ambassador appreciated initiatives of the Punjab government for protecting minorities’ and women’s rights. She said: “Recent initiatives of the Punjab Government for investors are commendable.” She underscored that Swedish investors were eager to invest in Punjab. Honorary Consul General of Sweden Syed Haider Ali and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.