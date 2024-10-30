Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Punjab Traffic Police step up crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders

Punjab Additional-IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig says 669,599 vehicles issued tickets for excessive emissions

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Traffic Police have stepped up the crackdown against those responsible for environmental pollution. Punjab Additional-IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig on Tuesday said that the crackdown this year led to the arrest of 957 accused, with 1,245 cases registered against them. In Lahore alone, 73 accused were apprehended and at least 182 cases were registered against them. Throughout the province, traffic authorities have issued challans to 669,599 vehicles for excessive emissions. Additionally, 150,600 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance with fitness standards, and the fitness certificates of 9,965 vehicles were suspended due to pollution violations. Significant fines have also been imposed on vehicles contributing to smog. He said the enforcement efforts are underway by traffic police against vehicles responsible for smog. The monitoring of traffic through Safe City cameras are being enhanced to facilitate swift action against polluting vehicles. Punjab Traffic Police are providing full support to the Environment Department in combating smog. He directed field officers to take immediate action against vehicles. Mirza Faran Baig also stressed the importance of strict enforcement against the burning of crop residues, actions by brick kiln owners and the burning of waste to ensure environmental protection.

OUR STAFF REPORT

