Rauf Atta of Asma Jahangir group wins SCBA election

Atta bags 350 votes defeating his opponent Munir Kakar of HKG’s who secured 331 votes.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Rauf Atta belonging to the Asma Jahangir Group (AJG) on Tuesday defeated his rival Munir Kakar of Hamid Khan Group (HKG) by a narrow margin in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections securing presidential seat of the bar association.

Rauf Atta secured victory with 350 votes, edging out his rival, Hamid Khan Group’s (HKG) candidate Munir Kakar, who bagged 331 votes. Out of 769 registered voters, 682 Supreme Court lawyers cast their ballots at the principal seat, reflecting a high turnout for the association’s annual elections. He also secured 558 votes in Lahore, outpacing his rival from the Hamid Khan Group (HKG), who garnered 484 votes.

Early reports from Multan indicated that Rauf Atta received 125 votes, surpassing HKG candidate Munir Kakar’s 85 votes by a margin of 40. In Islamabad, 682 of the 769 registered lawyers cast their ballots, where Atta also led with 190 votes, while Kakar followed with 160 votes. Rauf Atta’s influence extended into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he swept the polls, winning by narrow margins across multiple cities. In Peshawar, he achieved victory with 127 votes compared to Kakar’s 123. In Bannu, Atta secured 21 votes against Kakar’s 10, and in Dera Ismail Khan, he led with 25 votes over Kakar’s 11.

In other key victories, Atta won by 7 votes in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 14 in Dera Ismail Khan, 8 in Swat, and 4 in Peshawar. In Hyderabad, he claimed 50 votes, outstripping Kakar, who received 34. However, in Karachi, Munir Ahmed Kakar topped with 218 while Mian Rauf Atta secured second position with 153 votes. In the Sindh capital, Salman Mansoor won the secretary’s seat with 238 votes followed by Zahid Aslam Awan with 129 votes More than 4,021 lawyers cast their votes while a total of 17 candidates vied for the top slots of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated newly elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Mian Rauf Atta and Ahsan Bhoon, a leader of Independent Group on winning the election. The prime minister congratulated all the leaders of the group for winning the SCBA elections, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also expressed the confidence that the newly-elected office bearers, including the president, would continue their mission of welfare of the lawyers’ community.

The lawyers’ community would continue playing its positive role for the implementation of 26th Constitutional Amendment, Constitution and the supremacy of parliament, he added. The prime minister said that the lawyers’ community deserved appreciation for their election of Rauf Atta as their best leadership. He hoped that the newly-elected office-bearers and the lawyers’ community would play their positive and effective role for the resolution of issues faced by the community and others including the legal and judicial. Federal Minister and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam also extended his congratulations to the Asma Jahangir Group on its victory in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) presidential election. Muqam in his message commended the group’s dedication to upholding constitutional principles and the rule of law, noting that their victory symbolizes the legal community’s fight for justice.

He offered his sincere congratulations to Ahsan Bhoon and the leaders of the Independent Group.

Muqam expressed hope that Mian Attaullah Advocate from the Asma Jahangir Group would carry on the mission of supporting the welfare of lawyers and the bar association.

He said Asma Jahangir Group’s win was a shining example of their unwavering dedication to the principles of justice and democracy.