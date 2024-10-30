Road Saftey

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The increasing number of road accidents in Pakistan is an issue that demands urgent attention. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 10,429 road accidents in 2020-21, resulting in 5,816 deaths and 12,886 injuries. These statistics highlight the alarming rise in accidents, making our roads more dangerous.

The core issue behind this rise in accidents is the weak enforcement of traffic laws and the reckless behaviour of road users. The conduct of traffic wardens has also been called into question, with issues like bribery further eroding road safety standards. To improve road safety, the government must take stricter action to enforce traffic laws. Public awareness campaigns on road safety are also essential, as is the use of modern technology to monitor violations and impose fines. If the government implements these measures, we can significantly improve road safety.

UMAIR ATTIQUE,

Sialkot.

