Robbers injure man on resistance in Multan

MULTAN - A man was shot at and injured for resistance during a robbery bid in Daira Din Panah police limits on Tuesday.

According to police, Aqib was returning home from the market on his motorcycle when three robbers intercepted him near Kot Addu. They held him hostage at gunpoint and attempted to snatch his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone. The criminals shot at and injured him when he tried to resist. However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Officials of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Daira Din Panah while the police have also started an investigation, police added.

Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs10m seized

A team of the Agriculture Department officials accompanying a police team arrested five persons during a raid at a factory where they seized thousands of kilograms of fake fertilisers valuing over Rs10 million.

In line with orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) Department had been taking action against elements involved in preparing fake pesticides since long, agriculture spokesman said. On Tuesday, Assistant Director PWQCP Syed Asmat Hussain, accompanying police party raided a factory at Basti Allahabad, Bahawalpur Road and recovered 19,551 kilogrammes of fake pesticides valuing over Rs10 million. Factory owner Faiz Rasool and four others were arrested from the spot. The accused were using labels of different national and multinational companies to sell their products as known and registered brands. PWQCP official has sent a complaint to police for registration of case against eight accused including Faiz Rasool, Shafqat Rasool, Asif Rasool, Shoukat Hussain, Muhammad Shahzad, Allah Yar, Zahoor and Muhammad Ismail.