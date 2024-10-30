Role of Strategic Supply Chain in Digital Transformations in Pakistan

Aman waheed

As Pakistan continues its journey towards digitalization, the role of a strategic supply chain becomes increasingly pivotal. A well-functioning supply chain is the backbone of any successful business, and in the digital age, it’s even more crucial. Strategic supply chain enables companies to embrace digital technologies, enhance efficiency, and compete in the global market.

Strategic supply chain management (SSCM) helps businesses plan and execute activities efficiently. A strategic supply chain is more than just getting products from point A to point B. It’s about optimizing the entire process, from sourcing raw materials to delivering finished goods to customers. It involves using technology and data to make informed decisions and ensure efficiency.When paired with digital transformation, SSCM can become a powerful catalyst for innovation, cutting costs, and enabling new product development.

Strategic supply chain enhanced customer experience by streamlining supply chain which lead to faster delivery times and improved order accuracy, resulting in happier customers. By using digital transformation supply chain processes are now smooth and waste is reduced which ultimately help in saving money and improve the bottom line of businesses. By leveraging data and analytics, businesses can make informed decisions about their supply chain and identify areas for improvement.

In Pakistan’s textile industry, companies like Nishat Mills and Gul Ahmed are using digital tools like ERP systems and data analytics to enhance production, manage inventory, and reduce waste.

Strategic supply chain leads the nation to ecommerce boom. Companies like Daraz: Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform has invested heavily in building a robust supply chain infrastructure. This includes warehouses, logistics partners, and technology solutions to ensure timely delivery of products across the country.

Startups like Careem NOW and Telenor Easypaisa have leveraged digital technologies to create efficient last-mile delivery networks, enabling customers to receive groceries and other essentials within minutes. The logistics sector in Pakistan has greatly benefited from strategic supply chain improvements. Companies like TCS and Pakistan Post have adopted digital tools, such as AI for route planning and tracking, which have made deliveries faster and customers happier. A key part of Pakistan’s digital transformation is the rise of strategic partnerships in supply chain management. Companies are collaborating with tech providers to digitize their operations from procurement to delivery. Unilever Pakistan, for instance, has partnered with local tech firms to use blockchain technology to track product movement from production to retail. This ensures transparency, builds customer trust, and enhances supply chain efficiency.

Despite significant progress, challenges remain. Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan still face challenges like outdated supply chain practices and limited access to digital technologies. However, initiatives like Digital Pakistan and rising investments in tech startups are helping drive digital adoption. Experts believe companies that embrace digital transformation in their supply chains will be better equipped to compete globally. Ali Sultan, a supply chain expert, emphasizes, “Those who adapt and innovate will not only survive but thrive.”

As Pakistan continues to embrace digital technologies, a strategic supply chain will be essential for driving economic growth, improving competitiveness, and enhancing the overall quality of life for its citizens.