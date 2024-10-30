Russia claims it took control of 3 settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Tuesday it took control of three more settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region as it continues offensive in the area.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the villages of Katerynivka and Bohoiavlenka, both of which are located about 13 and 15 kilometers (8 and 9.3 miles) south of the city of Kurakhove, which houses a thermal power station.

The city is about 34 kilometers (21.1 miles) south of the city of Pokrovsk, a major front in Moscow’s ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The statement said its forces also took control of the city of Hirnyk, about 29 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk.

Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months as it continues its offensive in Donetsk, with the area around Pokrovsk seeing heightened activity.

The city serves as a key logistics hub for Ukraine’s army in the Donetsk region, which borders Russia.

Ukraine’s General Staff said in an earlier statement its forces are holding back Russian troops around Katerynivka, and have repelled 12 attempts to break through defenses around two settlements near Vremivka, including Bohoiavlenka.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia’s claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.​​​​​​​