Wednesday, October 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills
NEWS WIRE
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, International

Moscow  -  Russia said Tuesday its army held fresh nuclear drills under the supervision of President Vladimir Putin, who recently called for changes to rules on the use of Moscow’s nuclear deterrent. Putin has raised the prospect of using nuclear weapons during Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine several times and last month suggested Russia broaden its rules on using nuclear weaponry. Russia’s defence ministry said a “training exercise was conducted with the forces and means of the land, maritime and aviation components of the strategic deterrent force” and that an “intercontinental ballistic missile was launched.” The ministry said the missile was launched at a test site in the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula. Other missiles were launched from a submarine in the Barents Sea in the Arctic and from the Sea of Okhotsk in the Russian Far East. The ministry said the drills were conducted successful and that the missiles had “reached their targets.” The TASS news industry published footage of a missile being launched in the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Russian Far-North. In September, Putin suggested that Moscow change its nuclear doctrine to allow it to unleash a nuclear response in the event of a “massive” air attack. Under the proposed rules, Russia would also consider any attack by a non-nuclear country supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack by both, in a seeming reference to Ukraine. The plans came as Ukraine is seeking authorisation to use long-range missiles against Russia, which has so far been met by US reluctance.

Russia claims it took control of 3 settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730247933.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024