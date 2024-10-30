Samsung collaborates with HMR Group to provide complete air solution 

Samsung’s cutting-edge innovations in design and technology have gained numerous accolades around the world and its air conditioning systems are no exception. Samsung’s award-winning air conditioning systems are revolutionizing the world of air care through ground-breaking designs, cutting-edge performance and unmatched efficiency.

Samsung has collaborated with HMR Group to implement its VRF, DVM S Eco Air Conditioning unit in one of its latest project’s in Karachi, the VRF DVM S Eco is a compact and efficient outdoor unit that is an ideal choice for a wide range of residential and small businesses. It is easy and economical to install and use while also reducing energy consumption and ambient noise.

HMR Group, led by Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi is a real estate development giant in Pakistan and in the UAE. After completing numerous projects in the UAE, they have embarked on an expedition to modernize the live-in experience of the Pakistani people.

This project uses Samsung’s latest WindFree™ technology which has brought a brand-new approach to air conditioning – with consumers’ comfort as the top priority. Samsung air conditioners cool rooms with still air, minimizing any discomfort caused by the feeling of cold air being blown directly onto your skin. It also reduces ambient noise and energy consumption, while keeping the rooms comfortably cool. There are a wide variety of control options available – from wired controllers to full control and monitoring options that can be integrated into building automation systems. The official project signing took place on 11th June, 2024 with representatives from Samsung, their official distributor, Dynamic Equipment and Controls (Pvt) ltd. and HMR group.