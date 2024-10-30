Saud Shakeel makes it to top 10 of ICC Test batting rankings

Pakistani Test cricketer Saud Shakeel made an impressive leap in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, rising 20 places to claim the seventh spot.

This career milestone follows his outstanding recent performances in Pakistan’s Test series win over England, where they triumphed 2-1, with a decisive first-innings lead on a spin-friendly pitch.

Shakeel now holds a peak rating of 724, just below his career-high of 728 against Australia in Melbourne in 2023. England’s Joe Root tops the batting rankings, with Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), and Harry Brook (England) following.

Shakeel's ranking is closely trailed by Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, both recently joining the top 10.

Other notable changes in the rankings include Pakistan’s Babar Azam moving up to 18th, while Indian batsman Virat Kohli dropped to 14th.

In bowling, Noman Ali rose to ninth, while Shaheen Shah Afridi shifted to 15th, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada taking the lead as the top Test bowler.

