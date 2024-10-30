SC moved against its verdict on Punjab election tribunals

ISLAMABAD - Salman Akram Raja Advocate Tuesday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment setting aside the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in constituting and allocation of Election Tribunals in the Punjab. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had set aside the LHC judgment and the notification issued by it for the constitution of Election Tribunals in the Punjab for disposal of the petitions regarding general elections 2024. In his petition, Raja contended that the court judgement is in violation of the law, therefore, is liable to be set aside. He said that the judgment fails to acknowledge that by setting aside the LHC judgment and observing that it may not be cited before any Court, the apex court decided the legal issues raised in the petition filed by the appellants without giving them opportunity to argue or address those legal issues. The petitioner said that the Supreme Court exclusively relied on a report from the Registrar of the Lahore High Court dated 18 July 2024 without providing the appellants access to review or contest it and, therefore, infringes upon the appellants’ right to a fair hearing. He said that the SC judgment sets an ambiguous precedent by requiring a face-to-face meeting between the ECP and the Chief Justice for “meaningful consultation,” a requirement unsupported by statutory or constitutional provisions, risking procedural inefficiency and undermining transparency.