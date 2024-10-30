Schools barred from charging extra fees

KARACHI - The Sindh government has restrained private schools from charging extra fees beyond admission and monthly tuition fees, a local media reported. According to details, the Directorate of Private Institutions issued a notification prohibiting private schools from charging additional fees. According to the notification, private schools can only charge admission and monthly tuition fees.

“If private schools in Sindh charge extra fees beyond admission and monthly tuition fees, parents can report them to the Sindh government, which will take action against those schools,” the notification said.

The soaring fees of private schools in Pakistan have become a constant source of distress for countless parents. With the rising cost of living and stagnant incomes, many families struggle to make ends meet, let alone afford the exorbitant fees demanded by private schools. The financial burden weighs heavily on parents, forcing them to sacrifice their own needs and priorities for the sake of their children’s education.