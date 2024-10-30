Security forces kill terrorist, capture another in Zhob operation

Security forces conducted a late-night operation on October 29-30 in Sambaza, Zhob district, resulting in the killing of a terrorist and the capture of another in injured condition, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was based on intelligence regarding the terrorist presence, leading to an intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid.

A follow-up sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats. The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their resolve to counter threats to the peace, stability, and development of Balochistan.