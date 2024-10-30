Wednesday, October 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill terrorist, capture another in Zhob operation

Security forces kill terrorist, capture another in Zhob operation
Web Desk
10:26 PM | October 30, 2024
National

Security forces conducted a late-night operation on October 29-30 in Sambaza, Zhob district, resulting in the killing of a terrorist and the capture of another in injured condition, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was based on intelligence regarding the terrorist presence, leading to an intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid.

A follow-up sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats. The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their resolve to counter threats to the peace, stability, and development of Balochistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730264634.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024