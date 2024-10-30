Selective Outrage

While the alleged sexual assault incident at Punjab Group of Colleges sparked widespread outrage across Pakistan, as it rightly should have, the story later turned out to be a case of fake news. However, when other, much more harrowing incidents emerge—cases that demand a similar level of collective outcry and pressure on public officials to take decisive action—the silence from the majority is deafening. Whether due to the lack of sensational details or the absence of political intrigue that drives media interest, these stories often fail to receive the attention they deserve.

Take, for instance, the recent case of a 14-year-old girl in Narowal. After bravely giving a witness statement against the accused in a case of sexual assault in a local sessions court, she was abducted on her way home. The perpetrators are known, named, and have had FIRs lodged against them. Yet, despite the urgency, these criminals remain at large, while the young girl’s suffering underscores the unchecked abuse of power in real life. This is precisely where the full strength of our social commentators and civil society must focus their efforts—applying relentless pressure to ensure the girl’s safe return and to bring those responsible to justice. Public reaction is a powerful force; it compelled the Punjab government to address the Punjab Group of Colleges case at the highest levels, even prompting the Chief Minister to intervene personally.

Such pressure is sorely needed now, where it truly matters. We must hope that our outrage is not selective, dictated only by political convenience, but is instead a principled stand against all forms of sexual violence. This issue is an immense problem in Pakistan. The more we speak about it, the better. Now is the time to break the silence.