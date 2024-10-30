Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Seven killed as minibus plunges into ditch in Myanmar

October 30, 2024
Newspaper, International

YANGON  -  Seven people were killed and 17 others injured after a minibus plunged into a deep ditch in Myanmar on Monday, an official from the Myanmar Rescue Organization (Mandalay) said on Tuesday.

“We conducted rescue operations with ropes and cranes,” the official told Xinhua on Tuesday. The accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in Ywangan township of Shan state, he added. The minibus was returning from Heho town, where the passengers participated in a religious ritual, and was heading to Mandalay for pilgrimage activities before heading back to Yangon, the rescue organization said. The vehicle was carrying 28 people when the accident occurred. Of the injured, seven were in critical condition, it said.

Local rescue organizations and fire services personnel participated in the rescue efforts, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the official said.

