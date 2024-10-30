Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Several int’l, domestic flights cancelled at Karachi Airport again

Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI  -  Several international and domestic flights have been called off at Karachi Airport due to technical and operational reasons. According to flight schedule, Qatar Airways flight QR-611 from Karachi to Doha has been cancelled while SereneAir flight ER-524,522 from Karachi to Lahore has also been suspended. Moreover, Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-145, 143 has been cancelled while AirBlue flight PA-110 from Karachi to Dubai has also been called off. Further, AirBlue flight PA-200 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled while PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad has also been suspended. Likewise, PIA flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled while Karachi to Sukkur PIA Flight PK-536 was also called off.

Our Staff Reporter

