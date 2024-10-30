Sindh Assembly passes resolution for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s return to Pakistan

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly held a session where a resolution regarding the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui to Pakistan garnered unanimous approval.

The resolution was presented by Jamaat-e-Islami member Mohammad Farooq, emphasizing the need for her repatriation.

During the session, Farooq stated, “Dr. Aafia Siddiqui should be brought back to Pakistan,” highlighting the ongoing concern regarding her situation. Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Shah informed the assembly that the federal government is actively addressing the issue, announcing the formation of a high-level committee that will travel to the United States to discuss Siddiqui’s case.

Sardar Shah added that the inclusion of the Sindh Assembly’s voice in the federal government’s efforts would pose no problem. He expressed appreciation for the federal government’s initiatives, while Farooq commended the steps being taken to secure Siddiqui’s return.