Sindh govt to enhance security measures for Chinese nationals

KARACHI - The provincial administration of Sindh convened a meeting on Tuesday to assess and enhance security measures aimed at protecting Chinese nationals working on various projects in the province.

This follows a tragic incident earlier this month when a deadly attack at Karachi airport resulted in the deaths of two Chinese engineers.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, who chaired the meeting with law enforcement and intelligence officials, stated, “The security of CPEC and non-CPEC affiliated Chinese citizens must be coordinated and effective at every level.” He also expressed concerns regarding the safety of Chinese nationals working with local businesses. “The sponsors must also be made aware of their responsibilities regarding the arrival and security of foreigners in Sindh,” Lanjar added. He emphasised that with the formal support of the Sindh government, overall security for foreign workers, particularly those associated with CPEC and non-CPEC projects, needs to be enhanced. The fatal explosion outside Karachi airport on October 6 claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers involved in the energy sector, just days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad, which was attended by numerous high-profile foreign dignitaries.