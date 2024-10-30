Wednesday, October 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt to enhance security measures for Chinese nationals

Sindh interior minister says overall security for foreign workers needs to be enhanced

Sindh govt to enhance security measures for Chinese nationals
Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The provincial administration of Sindh convened a meeting on Tuesday to assess and enhance security measures aimed at protecting Chinese nationals working on various projects in the province.

This follows a tragic incident earlier this month when a deadly attack at Karachi airport resulted in the deaths of two Chinese engineers.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, who chaired the meeting with law enforcement and intelligence officials, stated, “The security of CPEC and non-CPEC affiliated Chinese citizens must be coordinated and effective at every level.” He also expressed concerns regarding the safety of Chinese nationals working with local businesses. “The sponsors must also be made aware of their responsibilities regarding the arrival and security of foreigners in Sindh,” Lanjar added. He emphasised that with the formal support of the Sindh government, overall security for foreign workers, particularly those associated with CPEC and non-CPEC projects, needs to be enhanced. The fatal explosion outside Karachi airport on October 6 claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers involved in the energy sector, just days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad, which was attended by numerous high-profile foreign dignitaries.

Pakistan looks forward to forging useful partnerships: PM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730247933.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024