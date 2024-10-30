Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Spain seeks ground-breaking law for great apes

VILLENA  -  For decades Achille, 50, eked out a miserable existence living alone in wretched conditions in a cramped circus cage.  But better days could lie ahead for the chimpanzee and almost 150 great apes in Spain who stand to benefit from a pioneering bill that would strengthen laws safeguarding their well-being. Animal rights activists hope the draft legislation will drive the debate on apes’ legal status -- in Spain and beyond. “Apes are like us, they are sociable animals,” said Olga Bellon, a primate expert at the Primadomus foundation that took in Achille.  Putting them through the treatment Achille suffered “is inhumane”, she told AFP. The initiative could “change our perception” of the mammals, who are genetically very close to humans, and better appreciate their needs, added Bellon.  Spain’s left-wing government took a first step towards legislating on animal welfare last year with a law that increased prison sentences for mistreatment. Now it is going further, with the pioneering draft law launched in July aiming to eradicate practices harming “the life, physical integrity, dignity and survival of great apes”.

 Almost 150 primates including gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees could benefit from the draft law, according to associations.

