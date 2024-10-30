Wednesday, October 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Suspect injured in encounter

NEWS WIRE
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  - Multan Police claimed that a criminal being involved in more than 30 cases of robbery, theft, murder and attempt-to-murder, was injured by the firing of own accomplices during encounter. The accused, Islam alias langra, son of Sharfuddin Rehmani, resident of Tariqabad, was arrested in case number 2661/24 with New Multan police station. The team brought him for the recovery around 5:00am when four accused appeared to open fire on the police near Iqbal Town, Goa Mor, to let their fellow free from the custody.  Police retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, the under-custody accused attempted to escape but wounded severely, while the attackers escaped by taking benefits of darkness. Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured accused to hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1730178249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024