Tanveer lauds services of outgoing Japanese envoy

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday lauded services of the outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro in promoting industrial cooperation between both countries.

During a farewell meeting, the minister also acknowledged the key role Japan’s auto industry had played in strengthening relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The minister expressed optimism about Pakistan’s economic indicators, adding, “The country’s economy is heading in the right direction.”

“The government is taking practical steps to promote the auto industry,” he emphasised.