Wednesday, October 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to actor Ismail Shah

32nd death anniversary

NEWS WIRE
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The 32nd death anniversary of versatile actor Ismail Shah was observed on Tuesday. Ismail Shah started his acting career in Balochi dramas from PTV Quetta Centre in 1975. His first Urdu TV play was ‘Regbaan’. In 1980, he performed a historical character in the PTV drama serial ‘Shaheen’ and became famous. He debuted in cinema with the film ‘Baghi Qaidi’ in 1989.  During his acting career, he worked in a total 75 Urdu and Punjabi movies.

He died on October 29, 1992, due to a sudden heart attack.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1730178249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024