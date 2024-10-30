Tributes paid to actor Ismail Shah

ISLAMABAD - The 32nd death anniversary of versatile actor Ismail Shah was observed on Tuesday. Ismail Shah started his acting career in Balochi dramas from PTV Quetta Centre in 1975. His first Urdu TV play was ‘Regbaan’. In 1980, he performed a historical character in the PTV drama serial ‘Shaheen’ and became famous. He debuted in cinema with the film ‘Baghi Qaidi’ in 1989. During his acting career, he worked in a total 75 Urdu and Punjabi movies.

He died on October 29, 1992, due to a sudden heart attack.