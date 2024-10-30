Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Two policemen martyred in gun attack on anti-polio team in KP

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 30, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Heavily armed terrorists on Tuesday martyred two policemen escorting a polio vaccination team in Upper Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while three militants were also killed in an intense exchange of fire with the security forces.

In an attack on police, escorting an anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai on Tuesday, two policemen were martyred while three of the terrorists were eliminated in retaliatory firing by the Frontier Corps. SDPO, Upper Orakzai, Muhammad Rahim said the incident took place in Dabori Badan area of Upper Orakzai where terrorists attacked an anti-polio team, and martyred a policeman, Sayyed Hameed. Another cop, Muzammil sustained bullet injury in the attack. The injured cop was shifted to DHQ Hospital Orakzai by the police where he succumbed to wounds.

However, the jawans of Frontier Corps swiftly responded to the attack and eliminated three of the terrorists and arrested another in injured condition.

Large contingents of police and security forces reached the area soon after the incident and started a search operation in the area.

The bodies of the terrorists and injured were also shifted to hospital for identification and further legal action.

Special Branch Lakki official martyred, cop injured in Tank

An official of the Special Branch was martyred when armed motorcyclists fired at him in Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday.

Police said the official of the Special Branch, Arif Ullah was going for duty when armed men riding a motorcycle shot him dead near his house in Kotka Sher Khan area.

In another incident, a police constable deputed at the gate of Civil Hospital Tank, was shot and injured by unknown armed men.

The constable was badly injured and was later referred to Dera Ismail Khan hospital. The attackers managed to flee the scene. Area police have launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

