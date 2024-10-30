Youth training initiative reviewed

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Zakat and Ushar Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah visited the Punjab Vocational Training Center, here on Tuesday. On arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the chairman and other officials. The visit aimed to review the youth training programs in line with the directives of the Chief Minister. During his visit, Nasrullah was briefed on the center’s operations, which has successfully trained over 900,000 individuals since its inception. The center employs more than 2,000 experts who provide training across various fields. In accordance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, ten different trades have been selected for training, and efforts are underway to enhance the existing training capacity. The first phase of improvements includes upgrading 375 labs, and training programs will also be extended to recently released prisoners as part of a special initiative. Engaging with the trainees, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah emphasized the Chief Minister’s mission of “Skilled Punjab,” highlighting the importance of prioritizing training for students from underprivileged areas.

He reaffirmed that skilling the youth remains a top priority for the Punjab govt.