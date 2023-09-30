Former FIA chief Bashir Memon joins PML-N

Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon has joined Muslim League-N.

After joining the party, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has appointed Bashir Memon as head of the Sindh welcome committee to receive former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. The chief organizer also issued a notification for the 12-member welcome committee.

The committee will include Muhammad Zubair, Nihal Hashmi, Kheal Das Kohistani, Shah Muhammad Shah, Ali Akbar, Dr Darshan, Jam Karam Ali and Zahida Bhind will also be part of the committee.

According to notification, the committee will hold its first meeting in 48 hours and submit a report. The team will prepare a plan for receiving elder Sharif and present it to the chief organiser.

The committee will make arrangements to bring the workers from Sindh to Lahore on October 21. The committee will meet within 48 hours and formulate a plan. The committee will make it sure that instructions of PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz are implemented in letter and spirit.

Memon is facing three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

However, last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained a joint investigation team (JIT) from carrying out probe against former FIA director.

The development comes after Raja Riaz, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) joined the Nawaz- party earlier this month, after meeting him in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the party is preparing for a grand reception for Nawaz — who is set to return to Pakistan on October 21.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.