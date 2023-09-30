Mastung suicide blast: IG presents initial probe report to CM

Inspector General (IG) Balochistan police presented the initial probe report of the Mastung suicide blast to the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday.

Caretaker Balochistan CM Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired a high-level session to review progress on the investigation into the Mastung suicide blast.

IG Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh gave a briefing to the participants of the session. He said that it was a suicide bomb blast in which the terrorist used six to eight kilograms of explosive material.

The Health Secretary said that eight of the wounded persons are critical.

The caretaker CM said that initial evidence of the Mastung blast came forth and culprits will be brought to justice soon.

CM Domki said that the families of the martyred citizens will be given compensation money and the provincial government will bear all medical expenses of the wounded persons.

At least 54 people were killed while more than 100 were wounded in a blast that took place in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday.

According to the district administration, Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was among the deceased.

Police said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP Gishkori’s car.