Saturday, September 30, 2023
PFF names Stephen Constantine Head Coach of Men's National Team

Web Sports Desk
3:42 PM | September 30, 2023
In order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation named Stephen Constantine as, the new Men's National Team Head Coach.

Stephen, who is a legend in South Asia having taken India from 176 to 96 in the FIFA rankings, has also been an Elite FIFA instructor since 2000. He brings the very top-tier professional experience and his familiarity with our region allows him to have an immediate impact.

Stephen has agreed to join PFF with a singular focus for now - to win qualifiers against Cambodia. The away and home-based leg between Pakistan and Cambodia will be played on the 12th and 17th of October in Cambodia and Pakistan, respectively.

