US condemns suicide attacks in Mastung and Hangu

The United States on Friday condemned suicide attacks in Mastung, Balochistan and Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in his message on the social media application X, formerly Twitter, said that the U.S. condemns suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others.

He also said that Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear. Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones.

"The U.S. condemns suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others. Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear. Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones."