13 wounded in southern Ukraine in Russian strikes

KYIV - At least 13 people were wounded on Sunday in a series of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in south­ern Ukraine, emergency services announced. The regional capital was hit by several “massive aerial strikes” at dawn, Ukrainian emergency services said in a statement. Meanwhile, in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk, regional governor Vadym Filash­kin said that three people were killed and another injured in new Russian strikes on Pokrovsk, the lo­gistical hub that has been under attack by Moscow for weeks. And Russia’s defence ministry claimed that it had taken the village of Makiivka in the neigh­bouring Lugansk region, a settlement that Ukraini­an authorities said had been evacuated in late July. In Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has annexed but does not fully control, 42 members of the emergency ser­vices were helping those potentially trapped under the rubble, emergency officials said. “A building and six houses in different city neighbourhoods suffered a lot of destruction,” they said in a statement. “The number of victims has risen to 13 people. A 17-year-old man is amongst the wounded.”