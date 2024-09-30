18 shops sealed, 14 booked for illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD - Civil Defence has sealed 18 shops and booked 14 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad during last week. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Sunday that teams launched a crack­down against illicit decant­ing of LPG across the district on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir. The teams sealed 18 shops and lodged cases against 14 shopkeepers in addition to confiscating ma­terials from 6 shops. They also forwarded challans of 10 shopkeepers to the court of Special Judicial Magis­trate for further action. Meanwhile, civil defence teams also removed three mini-petrol pumps and two petrol stalls from Faisalabad on the charge of illegal busi­ness activities, he added.

CALLIGRAPHY EXHIBI­TION FROM MONDAY

The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division, in collaboration with Naqsh Artists Association, would organise the 19th Annual Quranic Calligraphy Exhibi­tion here on Monday, Sept 30, 2024. Director Faisala­bad Arts Council (FAC) Mu­hammad Owais Abid said here on Sunday that the exhibition would be inaugu­rated at 4 p.m. on Monday in connection with Eid-e-Milad. The exhibition would continue up to October 4, 2024 and work of various calligraphers belonging to Faisalabad, Lahore, Baha­walpur, Sialkot, Okara, etc. would be displayed in the art gallery, he added.