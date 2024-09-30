18 shops sealed, 14 booked for illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD - Civil Defence has sealed 18 shops and booked 14 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad during last week. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Sunday that teams launched a crackdown against illicit decanting of LPG across the district on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir. The teams sealed 18 shops and lodged cases against 14 shopkeepers in addition to confiscating materials from 6 shops. They also forwarded challans of 10 shopkeepers to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further action. Meanwhile, civil defence teams also removed three mini-petrol pumps and two petrol stalls from Faisalabad on the charge of illegal business activities, he added.
CALLIGRAPHY EXHIBITION FROM MONDAY
The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division, in collaboration with Naqsh Artists Association, would organise the 19th Annual Quranic Calligraphy Exhibition here on Monday, Sept 30, 2024. Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Muhammad Owais Abid said here on Sunday that the exhibition would be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on Monday in connection with Eid-e-Milad. The exhibition would continue up to October 4, 2024 and work of various calligraphers belonging to Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Okara, etc. would be displayed in the art gallery, he added.