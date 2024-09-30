2 copter crash victims buried in Batkhela

PESHAWAR - Two youth killed in a helicopter crash in North Waziristan were laid to rest in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district on Sunday.

According to Batkhela police, Assistant Project Engineer Talha Khan, who belonged to the Khar area of Batkhela, and Engineer Taimur Khan, a resident of Mat­kai area Totakan, were among the deceased.

Both were buried in their an­cestral graveyards in the pres­ence of a large number of people from various walks of life.

At least six people were killed when a Mari Petroleum Compa­ny helicopter crashed soon after take-off in North Waziristan.