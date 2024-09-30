29 chlorination centres to be set up in Karachi to improve quality of potable water

KARACHI - Amid surge in cases of waterborne diseases, the city administration has announced to set up 29 chlorination centres across the metropolis to improve quality of potable water being supplied by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC). This was announced by Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the chair­man of the KWSC board. Talking to reporters, he said that the ground work for the chlorination centres had been completed and after crucial testing all the centres would become operational by the end of the current year. He hoped that it would help ensuring provision of safe tap water. “Apart from that, we are also setting four facilita­tion centres of the KWSC across the city. We are working on two parallel things — arrangement of the required supply of water and then to make it safe and consumable. On one hand, we are putting resources to make it safe and on the other we are working only multiple projects to add more water to the city supply,” he said. According to health ex­perts and bodies including the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the general public in the city is forced to consume contaminated water, which ex­poses them to the grave risk of getting infections such as typhoid, gastroenteritis, cholera, hepatitis A and E, and Primary Amoebic Meningoencepha­litis (PAM), one of the most dangerous diseases. Health experts off and on underscore the need for public awareness and efforts on the part of the government to ensure the supply of safe wa­ter. The mayor said that the development work was already going on over a Rs12 billion project for construction of a new canal to supply water to the metropolis from Hub Dam and rehabilitation of the existing canal and claimed that 200 million gallons of water per day (MGD) could be provided to the city from the dam after the completion of the project in 12 months.