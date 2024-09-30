Monday, September 30, 2024
8 dead,1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Eight people were killed and 1,359 others injured in 1,251 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.  As many as 578 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 737 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 269 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 292 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 91 victims, and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 83 victims. According to the data, 1,130 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 30 vans, 09 passenger buses, 20 truck and 121 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

OUR STAFF REPORT

