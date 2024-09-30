ACPK presents musical concert at World Culture Festival 2024

KARACHI - The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, presented a musi­cal concert on the third day of the World Culture Festival 2024 at Jaun Elia Lawn. It was an unforgettable eve­ning that brought together a stunning lineup of interna­tional and local music mae­stros. The night ignited with electrifying performances by global stars like Peace Jules, Lee Dia, Delah Dube, and Gasasira Rugamba Serge from Rwanda, Madan Gopal from Nepal, Sahib Pashazade, and Kamran Karimov from Azerbaijan. The stage then rocked with Pakistan’s very own music legends, including Faraz Anwar, Acma the Band, Khu­maryaan Band, Akhtar Cha­nal, Imran Momina, Nafees Ahmed Khan, and Basheer Khan, making the audience groove and cheer non-stop.