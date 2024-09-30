Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Active Women Foundation organise blood donation camp

Our Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Active Women Foundation organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Fatimid Foun­dation Hyderabad on Sunday. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life donated their blood. The Chairperson Active Women Foun­dation Nazish Fatima Bhatti said that every year blood donation camp was being organized in Hy­derabad by our social platform to support the thal­assemia patients, how ever this year active women foundation has arranged this blood camp in collabo­ration with Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad centre. She said that Thalassemia is an inherited blood dis­order caused when the body doesn’t make enough of the protein called hemoglobin. In her message, she said that as compared to previous days, pace of donating blood has become slow, however she urged people, particularly youth to come forward and donate their blood to save precious lives of in­nocent Thalassemia and hemophilia patients.

Tributes paid to singer Naseem Begum

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024