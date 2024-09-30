Active Women Foundation organise blood donation camp

HYDERABAD - The Active Women Foundation organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad on Sunday. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life donated their blood. The Chairperson Active Women Foundation Nazish Fatima Bhatti said that every year blood donation camp was being organized in Hyderabad by our social platform to support the thalassemia patients, how ever this year active women foundation has arranged this blood camp in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad centre. She said that Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused when the body doesn’t make enough of the protein called hemoglobin. In her message, she said that as compared to previous days, pace of donating blood has become slow, however she urged people, particularly youth to come forward and donate their blood to save precious lives of innocent Thalassemia and hemophilia patients.