America’s Greyhound bus stations are disappearing

CHICAGO - Chicago, America’s third-biggest city, is on the verge of losing its only intercity bus terminal, jeopardizing access for many low-income, el­derly and minority travelers with few other transportation options. It’s part of a nation­wide trend. Greyhound’s lease for its termi­nal in Chicago expires next month. Not only would that mean Greyhound could leave the city, but FlixBus, Barons, Burlington Trailways and other lines that also operate from the terminal could be forced to leave as well. A representative for Greyhound told CNN that there are no proposals for a lease extension. The city, which regulates curbside pickup and drop-off locations, told CNN that it is looking for alternative options for facili­ties. Both Greyhound and city leaders say they are committed to finding a solution. “Inter­city bus service is critically important for so many people,” said Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who has worked to save the station. If the terminal closes, Chicago will be the single largest city in the Northern Hemi­sphere without an intercity bus terminal, ac­cording to DePaul University professor Joseph Schwieterman and researchers at the school’s Chaddick Institute of Metropolitan Develop­ment. The terminal serves more than 500,000 passengers annually, the Chaddick Institute estimates. Although a broad range of people take intercity buses, 73% of Greyhound pas­sengers in Chicago earn less than $50,000 an­nually and more than half are Black, according to the company. Roughly three-quarters are minority riders. Allen James Henry, Jr. arrived in Chicago last week by bus from Sikeston, Missouri, a small town about 150 miles south of St. Louis. The Chicago terminal gave him a place to wait during a five-hour layover before another bus to Iowa. Then it was off to Denver. To him, the station isn’t just a place to rest – it’s a matter of dignity.

Potentially being forced to wait on the street for a long layover, he said, is “treat­ing people who ride like they don’t matter.” “This bus station needs to be here,” Henry Jr. said. Greyhound and other lines with ser­vice in Chicago are part of a web of routes that allow passengers to travel between several thousand stops with a single bus ticket. The closure threatens to unravel the comprehensive system of connected bus routes, resulting in service cuts for routes that require transfers in Chicago, DePaul’s Chaddick Institute researchers say.

Curbside service also can’t replace a dedi­cated terminal for buses going in and out of Chicago. Curbside carriers like Megabus usu­ally only operate between major cities and typically do not offer routes with transfers.