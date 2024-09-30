Army, WAPDA, Customs reach quarter final in National Junior Hockey C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, WAPDA and Customs teams reached the quarterfinal round of ongoing 37th National Junior Hockey Championship at the Naseer Banda Hockey Ground, Islamabad. Pakistan Navy Director Sports Captain Muhammad Kamran was the chief guest on the fifth day of the championship while tournament director Olympian Anjum Saeed and other dignities were also present on the occasion, which was organised by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).In group round matches, WAPDA team reached the quarterfinal round by winning 10-0 against Balochistan. Yasir Babar, Muhammad Hassan, Nadeem Khan scored two goals each from WAPDA. The second match played between Navy and Punjab Red ended in a 2-2 draw. Navy’s Rana Waleed and Muhammad Usman while Punjab’s Muhammad Uzair and Muhammad Adeel scored one goal each during the match.Pakistan Education Boards defeated Sindh Blue by 1-0. Customs defeated Punjab Whites by 3-0 while Army team won against Islamabad with 7-0. Sixteen teams are competing in the tournament, which will run until October 5. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will also take place on the same day.