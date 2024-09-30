Artist Saifi Soomro's 'lost' paintings returned after seven years

Artist Saifi Soomro's missing paintings were handed back to him during a ceremony at Frere Hall, Karachi, on Monday.

The paintings, created in 2016 and displayed at an exhibition in 2017, had been considered lost for seven years.

Soomro recently spotted his artwork in a TV drama filmed at Frere Hall, prompting an investigation. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) confirmed the paintings were never stolen but had been moved between exhibitions. After resolving the misunderstanding, the artwork was returned to the artist.