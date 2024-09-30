Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Artist Saifi Soomro's 'lost' paintings returned after seven years

Artist Saifi Soomro's 'lost' paintings returned after seven years
Web Desk
8:59 PM | September 30, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Art

Artist Saifi Soomro's missing paintings were handed back to him during a ceremony at Frere Hall, Karachi, on Monday.

The paintings, created in 2016 and displayed at an exhibition in 2017, had been considered lost for seven years.

Soomro recently spotted his artwork in a TV drama filmed at Frere Hall, prompting an investigation. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) confirmed the paintings were never stolen but had been moved between exhibitions. After resolving the misunderstanding, the artwork was returned to the artist.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1727683446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024